"He's slowly turning into Vince," "Tony has lost the plot" - Fans furious after Tony Khan reportedly takes a massive decision

Tony Khan is receiving significant heat once again. AEW and WWE have been accused of making decisions based on the competition in recent years. Despite what some officials may say, it seems both companies have competed with the other at times. Tony Khan often receives WWE-related criticism, and his latest major decision is no different as WWE kicks off WrestleMania 41 Season.

Wrestling fans will invade the Las Vegas area in late April for WrestleMania 41 week. World Wrestling Entertainment's annual extravaganza brings thousands of wrestling fans to the host city, boosting the local economy with millions of dollars. A new tradition began years ago when the rest of the wrestling world began running events in or near the 'Mania host city. This has extended to SummerSlam weekend and others, but many promotions follow WWE every spring to benefit from the popularity of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

AEW generally has not run big shows during WrestleMania weekend, with former EVP Cody Rhodes stating in 2020 that piggybacking off WWE's success would be lame. However, Khan owns ROH now, and the brand has usually held its Supercard of Honor event during WrestleMania weekend. It was reported today that Khan has ruled that no younger AEW talents are allowed to work shows in Vegas that week, according to one source involved with booking talent for indies.

Tony Khan's decision is not going over well with a large chunk of the wrestling world. The AEW and ROH owner is being criticized on social media for this latest idea at a time when many promotions are continuing to work together, including Khan through his various partnerships. Numerous reactions compare Khan to Vince McMahon, while countless criticize the decision for various reasons.

Below are a few of those reactions:

"He's slowly turning into Vince," one fan claimed.

"Tony has lost the plot," a fan stated.

"This is a different level of petty coming from TK.... insane to steal work from people and allow them to get exposure just because WWE is in town. The GCW Collective is huge for the Indy scene," wrote one fan.

While the majority of social media reactions seem to be against Tony Khan, he does have supporters who continue to offer backup. A few fans offered pro-AEW viewpoints, with some pointing to how this is good for the All Elite brand. Others see this as a positive so that no AEW talents suffer injuries on outside events, and some believe contracted talents should just listen to the boss who is paying them.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"If they have a contract with aew, they should obey what their boss is asking. Simple as that," remarked another fan.

"Good move and anyone that says otherwise has TKO lodged in their throat," one fan commented.

Tony Khan's team has reportedly looked at a venue on Fremont Street for Supercard of Honor XVII, which would be around 15-20 minutes from WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. AEW usually hosts Double Or Nothing in Sin City every May, but there's talk of moving the event to another city this year because WWE is in Vegas one month earlier with 'Mania.

Tony Khan reveals dream come true

AEW invaded the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday for Dynamite. Tony Khan took to X to respond to a clip of the crowd with nothing but praise for the locals, and he revealed why this Dynamite was a dream come true.

"They are awesome fans. It was a dream come true having #AEWDynamite at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum tonight. It was my first ever visit to an arena that hosted many of my favorite wrestling tapes when I was a kid. This venue is iconic in my opinion, + Knoxville has amazing fans!" Tony Khan wrote.

Knoxville's Thompson-Boling Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee has hosted many wrestling events since 1987. AEW's venue from Wednesday, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, was once the home base for Smoky Mountain Wrestling when Jim Cornette was in charge.

