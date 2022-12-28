4-time champion in WWE discloses CM Punk's feelings towards former AEW World Champion amid real-life heat

Dax Harwood has revealed the nature of his conversation with CM Punk following his showdown with Hangman Page ahead of AEW Double or Nothing.

Punk and Page met one another at the Double or Nothing event with the world title on the line. Despite being a clash between two of the company's top babyfaces, there was an added layer of animosity which turned out to be very real as Page went off-script during one of their promos.

Harwood revealed that he spoke to Punk following the promo during the latest episode of his new podcast. He recalled that the Cult of Personality said he "was feeling a certain way" about it:

"After the promo segment, I went to Punk and I said, 'that was really good, that was a great segment.' They got the fans to react. It's hard sometimes to get the fans to react to a babyface-babyface match. I thought it was a great segment. He was like, 'Ahhh, I'm kind of feeling a certain way about it.' I had no inkling that anything went wrong or went sideways or anything like that." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk defeated Page for his first world title reign in AEW. He never had the chance to defend the title as he later injured his foot. He captured the title again at All Out but another injury has since left him shelved.

The AEW star recently discussed CM Punk and his 'detractors'

Dax Harwood recently discussed Punk, also comparing the Cult of Personality to Sasha Banks, and going into depth about the pair having vocal detractors. He defended Punk's passion and opined that some 'detractors' want to get their stories out before him:

“The same thing as Sasha [Banks], a man who obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, but around the wrestling world, and sometimes his detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again, it all comes from a place of passion," Dax Harwood said.

Punk and FTR teamed in trios action following his title win at AEW's Double or Nothing event. It has thus far been the only time they have teamed together, although there are said to have been plans for more.

