4-time World Champion teases blockbuster intergender match with Mercedes Moné (Fka Sasha Banks)

Mercedes Moné kicked off her post-Sasha Banks wrestling career this month as she defeated Kairi for the IWGP Women's title. Perhaps her next bout could come against NJPW icon Kenny Omega after the Canadian AEW star recently teased an intergender contest.

Kenny Omega is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Tag Champions and the current IWGP United States Champion with NJPW. He, like Moné, appeared in January's Wrestle Kingdom event to defeat Will Ospreay for the crown. Footage has since emerged of the two stars meeting ahead of the event, with both seemingly in awe of one another.

Kenny couldn't help but tease a future in-ring meeting between the pair, posting that he is sure their paths will cross again. He even noted that NJPW holds intergender matches now, potentially setting the scene for the future showdown.

"Our work with NJPW isn't quite done yet, so I'm sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too..." - Kenny Omega via Twitter.

Many fans have alluded to a potential mixed-tag match between the pair, with Moné tipped to team with Kazuchika Okada against the team of Kenny Omega and fellow AEW star Riho.

Kenny Omega isn't the only top male star who wants to face the former Sasha Banks

Should the former Sasha Banks foray into intergender wrestling, there is another star that wants to step into the ring opposite her. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of the most exciting talents on the independent circuit and is looking to make a splash for IMPACT Wrestling.

He recently spoke of his desire to face Mercedes Moné in a Sportskeeda exclusive interview:

"I feel like someone like Mercedes Moné being able to wrestle literally whoever and wrestling someone like me would be a big deal, much like I wish that when let's say Trish Stratus ended her tenure with WWE, she could've wrestled anyone. Because I can imagine, like even then, like we talked about AJ Styles. Trish Stratus versus AJ Styles would've been an absolute banger and I would have loved to see that," Mike Bailey said. (08:10 - 09:24)

Bailey isn't even the only IMPACT Wrestling star lining up for a match against the former Sasha Banks. Current Knockouts World Champion Mickie James is another dream match that has been touted for Moné.

