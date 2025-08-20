AEW is hours away from presenting the go-home episode of Dyanmite ahead of Forbidden Door, and they have just announced the appearance of a former WWE Champion. The promotion has quite a few former World Champions on its books, and one of them makes their return this week.The wrestler in question is none other than four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon was last seen on television during last month's All In: Texas, where he helped 'Hangman' Adam Page defeat former stablemate Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.Bryan has made very few appearances since dropping the title to Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, due to his recurring injury problems. There has been no update on when the former WWE star will return to in-ring action. However, it was announced earlier that Danielson will be joining the commentator's desk on the go-home episode of Dynamite tonight.It remains to be seen whether this special appearance from Bryan Danielson will become a regular occurrence going forward, but it's sure to have the fans excited. Final episode of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door looks excitingTony Khan has booked a packed episode of Dynamite before heading into Forbidden Door this weekend. This Wednesday Night's episode has a lot of huge segments and matches on offer. In addition to Bryan's surprise appearance, the show will also see his former stable in action.Death Riders will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Moreover, Jon Moxley will go face-to-face with Will Ospreay ahead of their huge 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match this weekend. Tony Schiavone is also scheduled to interview Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of their tag match.Interestingly, only tag team matches have been announced for the show till now. Mercedes Mone and Athena will team up to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor on the show as well, whereas FTR and Brodido will fight it out for an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championship this Sunday.