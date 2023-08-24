4-time WWE champion would love to face Kenny Omega at AEW All In if he had the chance

AEW All In is just a few days away, and the excitement is palpable throughout the wrestling world. With everyone discussing dream matches at the historic event, one former WWE Champion's comments seem to have flown under the radar.

Paul Wight (fka Big Show) joined All Elite Wrestling in early 2021 and has worked primarily as a commentator and analyst for the company. He's also laced up his boots several times, although he hasn't wrestled a match since March of last year. That hasn't stopped the big man from dreaming, however.

Speaking to DAZN Wrestling, Wight was asked to pick the headliner for the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view. Among all the dream matches that could be seen both in and outside the company, the former Big Show surprisingly picked himself going up against former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

"I'm going to be super greedy and I'd pick myself and I would fight Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is one guy in AEW that I think is just another talent that I would love to work with because of his intensity. I think Kenny and I could have torn the house down," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Omega is scheduled to compete at All In, but not against Wight. The Best Bout Machine is set to team with his Golden Elite brethren Kota Ibushi and "Hangman" Adam Page against Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson and Jay White.

Updated card for AEW All In

All In is just days away, but changes are still being made to the card where necessary. It was revealed yesterday that Rey Fenix is likely out for the event due to travel issues, and his replacement in the Stadium Stampede match is expected to be announced before the end of the week.

Here is the current card for AEW All In:

Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole - ROH Tag Team Championship

AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting - Coffin Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks - AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & MYSTERY PARTNERS vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor), & TBA - Stadium Stampede

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship

The event will air live from Wembley Stadium in London this Saturday, August 27.

