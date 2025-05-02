4-time WWE champion says AEW's Kazuchika Okada is 'the biggest waste of money on TV'

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion called Kazuchika Okada a waste of money on AEW TV. The veteran also explained why the aforementioned statement is the case.
Former four-time WWE champion Paul London made a huge claim about Kazuchika Okada. After a legendary run of over 15 years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada made his move to All Elite Wrestling last year. However, fans have considered his run in the Jacksonville-based company to be underwhelming until now.
Meanwhile, speaking on the Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London claimed that Okada is the biggest waste of money in AEW. London also believes that the company is not getting anything back from The Rainmaker:
"I think that is one of the biggest wastes of money on TV because if you're paying him that much then you should be getting something back. But I don't know anybody who gives two sh*ts about that m****f**** on a show at least in the [United] States. Nobody can even point him out of the lineup. He looks as intimidating as they do, you know? So, I don't know." [0:35-1:06]
Aside from Kazuchika Okada, WWE veteran doesn't like Japanese wrestling in general
While Paul London gave his unfiltered thoughts on Kazuchika Okada, he also expressed his issues with the Japanese wrestling style. In the same podcast, London explained how Japanese strong style wrestling is overrated:
"I think a lot of Japanese wrestling is overrated, personally. I think that people think that just because a match was in Japan, it's like, it's amazing. I don't think that's the case at all. I think Japanese wrestling has created such an influence on Americans in particular. But they all want to try and do this strong style sh*t. I want to try and fighting spirit and it's like you're the problem." [2:30-3:03]
Many may not agree with Paul London's opinion on Japanese wrestling, but several New Japan stars have signed a contract with Tony Khan's company in recent years, including Will Ospreay and Jay White.
