  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kazuchika Okada
  • 4-time WWE champion says AEW's Kazuchika Okada is 'the biggest waste of money on TV'

4-time WWE champion says AEW's Kazuchika Okada is 'the biggest waste of money on TV'

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 02, 2025 11:20 GMT
Kazuchika Okada WWE
Kazuchika Okada in AEW (image source- Okada on X)

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion called Kazuchika Okada a waste of money on AEW TV. The veteran also explained why the aforementioned statement is the case.

Ad

Former four-time WWE champion Paul London made a huge claim about Kazuchika Okada. After a legendary run of over 15 years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada made his move to All Elite Wrestling last year. However, fans have considered his run in the Jacksonville-based company to be underwhelming until now.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London claimed that Okada is the biggest waste of money in AEW. London also believes that the company is not getting anything back from The Rainmaker:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that is one of the biggest wastes of money on TV because if you're paying him that much then you should be getting something back. But I don't know anybody who gives two sh*ts about that m****f**** on a show at least in the [United] States. Nobody can even point him out of the lineup. He looks as intimidating as they do, you know? So, I don't know." [0:35-1:06]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Aside from Kazuchika Okada, WWE veteran doesn't like Japanese wrestling in general

While Paul London gave his unfiltered thoughts on Kazuchika Okada, he also expressed his issues with the Japanese wrestling style. In the same podcast, London explained how Japanese strong style wrestling is overrated:

"I think a lot of Japanese wrestling is overrated, personally. I think that people think that just because a match was in Japan, it's like, it's amazing. I don't think that's the case at all. I think Japanese wrestling has created such an influence on Americans in particular. But they all want to try and do this strong style sh*t. I want to try and fighting spirit and it's like you're the problem." [2:30-3:03]
Ad
Ad

Many may not agree with Paul London's opinion on Japanese wrestling, but several New Japan stars have signed a contract with Tony Khan's company in recent years, including Will Ospreay and Jay White.

If you take parts from the above quotes, please credit 'Cafe de Rene' and give an h/t to 'Spotskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications