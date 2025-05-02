4-time WWE champion says AEW's Kazuchika Okada is 'the biggest waste of money on TV'

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion called Kazuchika Okada a waste of money on AEW TV. The veteran also explained why the aforementioned statement is the case.

Ad

Former four-time WWE champion Paul London made a huge claim about Kazuchika Okada. After a legendary run of over 15 years in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada made his move to All Elite Wrestling last year. However, fans have considered his run in the Jacksonville-based company to be underwhelming until now.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London claimed that Okada is the biggest waste of money in AEW. London also believes that the company is not getting anything back from The Rainmaker:

Ad

Trending

"I think that is one of the biggest wastes of money on TV because if you're paying him that much then you should be getting something back. But I don't know anybody who gives two sh*ts about that m****f**** on a show at least in the [United] States. Nobody can even point him out of the lineup. He looks as intimidating as they do, you know? So, I don't know." [0:35-1:06]

Ad

Ad

Aside from Kazuchika Okada, WWE veteran doesn't like Japanese wrestling in general

While Paul London gave his unfiltered thoughts on Kazuchika Okada, he also expressed his issues with the Japanese wrestling style. In the same podcast, London explained how Japanese strong style wrestling is overrated:

"I think a lot of Japanese wrestling is overrated, personally. I think that people think that just because a match was in Japan, it's like, it's amazing. I don't think that's the case at all. I think Japanese wrestling has created such an influence on Americans in particular. But they all want to try and do this strong style sh*t. I want to try and fighting spirit and it's like you're the problem." [2:30-3:03]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many may not agree with Paul London's opinion on Japanese wrestling, but several New Japan stars have signed a contract with Tony Khan's company in recent years, including Will Ospreay and Jay White.

If you take parts from the above quotes, please credit 'Cafe de Rene' and give an h/t to 'Spotskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More