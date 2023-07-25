4-time WWE champion shows off his incredible physique [Photo]

Former Undisputed Era member and a four-time WWE champion, Roderick Strong, recently posted a picture showcasing his remarkable physique.

Since Strong's debut in AEW, where he saved Adam Cole from the Jericho Appreciation Society, he has had some remarkable matches against top opponents like Daniel Garcia, Chris Jericho, and Samoa Joe. One of his most memorable triumphs was the intense falls count anywhere match where he emerged victorious against Jericho.

Despite his impressive track record, Strong encountered a setback when Samoa Joe defeated him in the Owen Hart Foundation 2023 Men's Tournament Quarter Final. To make matters worse, Joe launched a post-match attack on Strong, which injured him.

However, Roderick Strong remains active behind the scenes, as evidenced by his recent Twitter post declaring, "Better than you." This message stirred up speculation, particularly regarding his former Undisputed Era teammate, Adam Cole, who has been teaming up with MJF lately.

Strong has been making backstage appearances questioning Adam Cole's alliance with MJF since they began teaming up.

"Better than you. #Messiahofthebackbreaker #Endofheartache #AEW," Strong tweeted.

Before becoming All Elite, Roderick Strong won four championships during his WWE stint. He is a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, one-time NXT North American Champion, and one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

WWE veteran Konnan talks about Roderick Strong's AEW booking

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the current status of Roderick Strong. While he was a prominent figure in WWE's Undisputed Era, his move to AEW left fans curious about his current role, especially with Bobby Fish's departure and Kyle O'Reilly's injury.

During an episode of Keepin it 100, Konnan speculated that AEW might be looking to recreate the magic of the NXT days by reuniting Strong with Adam Cole

"I think that Strong was part of that group that Adam Cole had in NXT, right? Who was the other guy? ... Well, maybe they want to reenact that again, even though I think one of them just left AEW in not of the best circumstances... But they might just have them to resurrect that magic that they had in NXT and maybe add another guy that wasn't one of the original guys. That's the only thing I'm thinking because, yeah, they do have way too many guys, and they don't even know what to do with them," Konnan said. (0:40 - 1:20)

Fans have been curious about the former WWE Superstar's relatively limited role since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on Roderick Strong's run in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

