Konnan says AEW doesn't know what to do with recent ex-WWE signing

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his opinion on former NXT standout and Undisputed Era member, Roderick Strong who made a splash in April 2023 by joining AEW.

Strong made his debut on an episode of Dynamite saving his former teammate Adam Cole from the attack of the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, since his debut, Roderick Strong seems to have been lost in the shuffle with no prominent storyline to his name.

Roderick Strong was a vital part of Undisputed Era in WWE and has now moved to AEW. Despite Bobby Fish's departure and Kyle O'Reilly's injury, many fans have been wondering why Strong hasn't been given a more substantial role since his signing.

Wrestling veteran Konnan weighed in on the matter during a recent episode of Keepin it 100, expressing his thoughts on the situation.

"I think that Strong was part of that group that Adam Cole had in NXT, right? Who was the other guy? ... Well, maybe they want to reenact that again, even though I think one of them just left AEW in not of the best circumstances ... But they might just have them to resurrect that magic that they had in NXT and maybe add another guy that wasn't one of the original guys. That's the only thing I'm thinking because, yeah, they do have way too many guys, and they don't even know what to do with them," Konnan said. (0:40 - 1:20)

As AEW continues to grow its roster with ex-WWE signings finding the right storylines for each talent becomes a challenge.

Wrestling veteran disappointed with AEW star Roderick Strong

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has criticized Roderick Strong for leaving WWE and joining the Tony Khan-led promotion. Despite Strong's significant win over Chris Jericho on the May 17th edition of Dynamite, Strong is currently not a part of a major storyline.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette expressed disappointment in Strong's move to AEW.

"He's gone from in NXT he was an afterthought after the rest of the [Undisputed Era] left, and now he's in a place where all of his strengths are completely negated. He's in the big budget land of garbage wrestling, and I hate to see it." [1:34:34-1:35:24]

Recently, Strong has been making backstage appearances questioning Adam Cole's alliance with MJF ahead of their match against FTR. The two teams are set to fight in the finals of the blind eliminator tournament next week.

