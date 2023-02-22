4-time WWE World Champion discloses being wheelchair-bound for 11 weeks after surgery

After two decades in WWE, the former world champion made the surprising decision to leave the company and join AEW in 2021. Paul Wight recently disclosed that he used a wheelchair for 11 weeks after surgery.

In August 2022, Paul Wight underwent a knee replacement procedure, which kept him from competing inside the squared circle. Wight remained active in the industry by providing commentary for Dark: Elevation episodes. However, he also debuted in the AEW ring at All Out, where he emerged victorious in a match against QT Marshall.

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Paul Wight spoke about the challenges of recovering from the procedure and expressed optimism about his future in wrestling.

“Well, I spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair because I was waiting for them to build the implant for my knee because of my size. I had crushed all the bone in the knee, I was bleeding into my shin. So, I’ve got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that’s exactly what I did," Wight said.

He further stated that he has a brand-new titanium joint that will last him 30 years:

"But, luckily I still have all my ligaments in that knee, everything’s good there, it’s a nice, brand new titanium joint so it’s good for 35 years. So, I can parachute if I want to – not that I’ll ever jump out of an airplane, we all saw the movie Operation Dumbo drop, I don’t think that’s me, we’re good!”

AEW star accuses former WWE champion Paul Wight of Bullying

AEW wrestler and on-screen manager Mark Sterling accused former WWE Superstar Paul Wight (fka - Big Show) of engaging in bullying behavior towards him.

The on-screen manager is known for his quick reaction to disapproval and warned Wight about the matter on Twitter.

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight , as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks.Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present. I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight, as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks.Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present. https://t.co/xLwXNpcCia

While the four-time WWE World Champion usually remains impartial, he has made it clear in the past that he has no fondness for Sterling. It remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken.

