AEW star accuses WWE legend Paul Wight (fka Big Show) of "bullying" him

AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show in WWE) has recently been accused of bullying by Smart Mark Sterling.

Paul Wight has been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2021. While he was initially thought to have signed on as an in-ring performer, he has only had a select few matches since his debut. The veteran is currently in the role of a commentator in Dark Tapings every week.

While Wight is generally quite impartial, he has often expressed disdain for Smart Mark Sterling. The on-screen manager, known to have a quick reaction to disapproval, had already warned the former WWE Superstar regarding the matter on Twitter.

However, recent events have apparently proven too much for Sterling, who recently posted another tweet.

"I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight, as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks. Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present," tweeted Sterling.

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight , as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks.Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present. I have shown nothing but respect for @PaulWight, as is the case for all my colleagues, and I can no longer tolerate these highly personal attacks.Bullying in any setting is unacceptable. I’ve asked @AEW to remove Mr. Wight from commentating any match where I am present. https://t.co/xLwXNpcCia

The WWE veteran may soon return to in-ring action in AEW

With Sterling's warning quite clearly being an instance of kayfabe, it may provide the perfect opportunity for Paul Wight to make his return to the ring.

Wight himself has previously teased a return to action as well. In an interview with Metro, he spoke about his previous knee injury being quite healed now, implying that he may return to in-ring action soon:

"That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day! It’s like kind of like that tyre on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway...But we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good!" [H/T: Metro]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #BigShow

@PaulWight On his birthday, we look back at all the characters the giant 'Big Show' has played over the years. On his birthday, we look back at all the characters the giant 'Big Show' has played over the years.#WWE #BigShow @PaulWight https://t.co/CRQModDviN

As of now, it remains to be seen what he plans to do next.

Do you want to see Paul Wight back in the AEW ring? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes