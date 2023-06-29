4-time WWE World Champion's undefeated streak comes to an end on AEW Dynamite

The undefeated streak of AEW star Chris Jericho came to a screeching halt on the latest episode of Dynamite. The four-time WWE World Champion brought back his notorious Painmaker gimmick, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory.

The electrifying match pitted Darby Allin and Sting against the formidable duo of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The action was nothing short of intense as the competitors unleashed a flurry of high-risk maneuvers and bone-crushing attacks.

The veteran Sting, at the age of 64, displayed his unyielding spirit and fearlessness when he climbed a ladder and dove off, crashing into Sammy Guevara through two tables. Meanwhile, Darby Allin showcased his daredevil nature by double-stomping Jericho through the skateboard. However, the resilient Painmaker refused to stay down.

The match reached its climax when Sting locked Jericho in his signature Scorpion Deathlock submission hold, forcing the Painmaker to submit.

This defeat marks the first time former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has been bested in his Painmaker gimmick, adding a significant chapter to his illustrious career.

Ahead of the fight, The Painmaker was 3-0 in AEW. However, the streak did not live to see another day.

It remains to be seen what is next for Jericho and Guevara.

