40-year-old AEW star seemingly spotted in public for the first time since health scare

A major AEW star who has been absent for eight months was seen in a rare public appearance earlier today. He was spotted as a fan at a highly anticipated sports game.

Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) has been on hiatus from the Tony Khan-led promotion due to a health scare back in September that he has needed to recover from. He has not made any appearances in any capacity since his appearance at the Casino Gauntlet match at All In back in August.

Earlier today, the New York Knicks took on the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their head-to-head series as part of the NBA Playoffs. In what was a cardiac finish to the game, many noticed a familiar face in the crowd. It appeared to be the former TNT Champion, as he was wearing a Knicks jersey and seemed ecstatic when his team won the game.

The AEW star can seemingly be seen in the upper left corner of the video below.

Killswitch was supposed to be involved in an alternate ending at AEW Revolution

Last month at AEW Revolution, Christian Cage used his future world title shot contract during Cope's match against Jon Moxley. To the shock of many, Mox was still able to secure a win after Christian put all his focus on the Rated-R Superstar rather than incapacitating the champion.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Luchasaurus was backstage at the pay-per-view. Additionally, there were rumors of a proposed alternate ending to the main event, with the 40-year-old potentially being booked for involvement in the match.

The Patriarchy is in shambles following Killswitch's hiatus, as Christian ended up wasting his world title shot and is now getting into heated exchanges with one of his "sons," Nick Wayne. It remains to be seen whether the former TNT Champion's return is what the group needs to return to form.

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More