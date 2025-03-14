40-year-old AEW star who had scary health incident reportedly backstage for 'alternate ending' at Revolution

A 40-year-old AEW star who had a scary health incident was reportedly present backstage for an ‘alternate ending’ at Revolution. This was regarding the main event between Cope and Jon Moxley.

Ad

It was reported in September that Luchasaurus was hospitalized due to pneumonia and was later rushed to the hospital. He has been recovering after that with a hiatus. At Revolution, Christian Cage cashed in his guaranteed title shot but failed to pick up the win as Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Championship.

Earlier this week, rumors circulated about an "alternate ending." Fightful Select was told that Luchasaurus was backstage. However, the outlet was reported to have never heard back from him when asked about his involvement.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

First, it is great to hear that the masked star is back. Now that he is reportedly back, it will be interesting to see how he is phased into the storyline.

Mark Henry says AEW Revolution main event should have been different

The main event at AEW Revolution involved Cope and Jon Moxley, and after the event ended, most fans were disappointed.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has revealed that the main event should have featured Toni Storm and Mariah May. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, he said:

“It should have been the main event, it should have been the final shot, it should have been the ending to a great damn pay-per-view. I would have subtracted five minutes from every match. Regardless of star power, Cope as they call him and Moxley, they're stars. But that's a case where star power don't matter, when you go with the best thing, you go with the best thing.”

Judging by how their match ended, having Toni and Mariah close the show would have been valid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback