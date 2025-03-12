WWE legend says AEW made a major mistake with Cope and Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025 - "Star power don't matter"

Jon Moxley and Cope main-evented AEW Revolution 2025. However, a WWE legend has an issue with this match.

Mark Henry is the latest to comment on Cope and John Moxley's match at AEW Revolution 2025. For the past few weeks, Cope and Moxley have been feuding over the AEW World Championship. After receiving a match at Revolution, Cope did everything in his power to ensure that nobody from the Death Riders could interfere in the match and cost him the title. However, at Revolution, Christian Cage cashed in his contract to make the match a triple threat midway through the contest. Moxley took advantage of this by choking out Cage in the middle of the ring to retain his title. Despite the significance of this match, Mark Henry felt that another match should have been the main event.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry pointed out that the match between Toni Storm and Mariah May for the Women's World Championship should have closed out the show. The World's Strongest Man felt it would have been a perfect ending to the pay-per-view:

"It should have been the main event, it should have been the final shot, it should have been the ending to a great damn pay-per-view. I would have subtracted five minutes from every match. Regardless of star power, Cope as they call him and Moxley, they're stars. But that's a case where star power don't matter, when you go with the best thing, you go with the best thing." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Bill Apter believes Cope should be AEW's locker room leader

After a disappointing year in 2024, All Elite Wrestling's viewership and pay-per-view numbers are improving this year, largely due to the enhancement of storylines that have taken place in recent weeks. In times like these, the locker room needs a strong leader to guide the young roster in the right direction, similar to how The Undertaker provided guidance for WWE during the peak of his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Cope is someone who could play the role of a locker room leader, much like The Undertaker did for several years:

"I think there's one guy there (AEW) that behind the scenes could be running most of the company is Adam Copeland. If you really look at it, he's done it all. He could be The Undertaker backstage. Like Undertaker was in WWE, Adam Copeland could be that person right now."

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

