"He could be The Undertaker backstage" - Former WWE Champion should run most of AEW, declares legend [Exclusive]

At Revolution, the Rated R Superstar Cope locked horns with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his title. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer failed to win this bout. The Death Riders leader shockingly retained his title and he is going into Dynasty as the top guy in the promotion.

Ad

After an underwhelming 2024, All Elite Wrestling is finding its footing this year. It has been delivering improved weekly shows so far, and its recent pay-per-view event reportedly attracted more than 10 thousand people. For years, veterans and fans worldwide have argued that the growing company's locker room needs a leader. They believe that the company would reach new heights if somebody from AEW's roster possessed leadership skills like The Undertaker.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that Cope is potentially a name who could guide the promotion to glory, just like The Undertaker did during the peak of his popularity.

Ad

Trending

"I think there's one guy there (AEW) that behind the scenes could be running most of the company is Adam Copeland. If you really look at it, he's done it all. He could be The Undertaker backstage. Like Undertaker was in WWE, Adam Copeland could be that person right now. Now he may become that because on the Revolution pay-per-view, he is taking on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. So maybe they are gonna give him a little bit more power in the ring, and hopefully backstage. Because he is a great student of this game," said Apter. [3:12 - 3:58]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

AEW star Adam Copeland on his recent comeback from injury

Last year, the erstwhile Edge was sidelined for several months due to a leg injury. He made his highly anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling in December at Worlds End.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's The Takedown, the 51-year-old said that he felt fortunate that he could still perform regularly at this point of his career, given doctors told him years ago that he would never wrestle again.

Ad

"All of this is bonus, like all of this was not supposed to happen. So I look at it as it's all extra, it's all like it's all wonderful sweet toppings on the Sundae you know?" he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Adam Copeland is a four-time WWE Champion and a seven-time World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a two-time TNT Champion in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback