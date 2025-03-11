4 directions for Cope (fka Edge) following his loss at AEW Revolution 2025

Cope took on Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday. He lost the match as The Purveyor of Violence retained his belt, even after Christain Cage cashed in his contract.

Now that Mox has defeated Adam Copeland, what's next for the Rated R Superstar? Here are four potential directions for the former world champion following his loss at Revolution.

#4. Cope could go after Christian Cage

Cope had devised a brilliant strategy against The Purveyor of Violence going into Revolution. He had taken out all of Mox's allies one by one so they couldn't interfere in their match.

Unfortunately, things didn't go according to his plan as Christian Cage cashed in his contract and ruined his chances of defeating Jon. In the upcoming episode of Dynamite or Collision, Adam could retaliate against Cage for costing him the match at Revolution.

#3. Feud with Swerve Strickland

After Revolution went off the air, Swerve Strickland confronted Cope in the ring. He confessed that he was looking forward to challenging the WWE Hall of Famer for the AEW World Championship but now will have to deal with Mox instead.

He implicitly asked the former AEW TNT Champion to back off as he's next in line to get a shot at Jon's gold. The two could fight each other to earn the chance to challenge Mox for his title.

#2. Start a rivalry with Jay White if the latter turns heel

Jay White had helped Cope throughout his rivalry with Moxley and had high hopes that the veteran would defeat The One True King at Revolution. Ahead of the event, he had cut a cryptic promo hinting at a heel turn.

Now that the Rated R Superstar has failed him, he could turn heel and attack the WWE legend for disappointing him. The two stars could then start a new rivalry in the promotion.

#1. Could take a hiatus and return ahead of All In

The Ultimate Opportunist is 51 and no longer in his prime. His match against Jon Moxley was brutal. Both stars went to extreme lengths to hurt each other. The match surely took a big toll on his body.

Therefore, he might take a hiatus to recharge himself and prepare for AEW's upcoming All In PPV, which will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

