AEW star hints at a major heel turn after Cope (fka Edge) fails to dethrone Jon Moxley at Revolution

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 10, 2025 06:54 GMT
Edge Jon Moxley
Cope and Jon Moxley (Images source: AEW on Facebook)

After Cope (fka Edge) failed to capture the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025, a top star hinted at a potential heel turn. The star dropped the hint of a turn during the main event of the show.

AEW star Max Caster pointed out a potential heel turn in the coming days. In the main event of Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley was set to defend his All Elite World Championship against Cope. The former Edge came close to winning the world title but Wheeler Yuta interfered to make sure it didn't happen. Nevertheless, Jay White showed up to even the odds.

However, The Switchblade inadvertently hit The Rated-R Superstar with the briefcase when Moxley moved out of the way. Although it seemed like an accident, Max Caster implied that Jay White might be up to something by hitting Cope. Taking to X during the main event, Caster hinted at Jay potentially turning heel:

"Told you Jay White is always up to something #AEWRevolution," Caster wrote.

Later in the match, Christian Cage tried to cash in his contract but Jon Moxley defied all odds and retained his AEW World Championship in the end. It will be interesting to see if Jay White hitting Cope was a mistake or if it was on purpose.

Edited by Harish Raj S
