Former WWE star confronts Cope after AEW Revolution goes off air; blockbuster feud teased

Jon Moxley and Cope wrestled in the main event to cap off the AEW Revolution night on Sunday. Mox retained his belt.

Mox vs. Cope had many ups and downs, and Jay White and Wheeler Yuta even interfered. Christain Cage also cashed in his contract but failed to capture the title, and Mox walked out of the arena still the world champion.

After the Revolution went off-air, Swerve Strickland approached Cope, who was present in the ring. He confronted the WWE Hall of Famer, saying he had been looking forward to challenging him for the world championship.

He subtly asked The Rated R Superstar to back off as he would go after the gold now. But Cope fired back at him by asserting his dominance. This might be a tease that the fans will soon get to see the Strickland vs. Cope rivalry.

"You know interesting enough I was very much looking forward to me coming after the AEW World Championship and it being around your waist, Cope." [0:13 - 0:24]

Strickland faced Ricochet at Revolution and scored a big victory over his bitter rival. But the rivalry came with a price.

Swerve Strickland sustained a real-life injury at the AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland was the first to join Tony Khan during the AEW Revolution media scrum which took place shortly after the PPV. Before they began the interview, he asked the media personnel to speak louder as he revealed that he had ruptured his left ear drum.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions."

Swerve and Ricochet had been going after each other for a while. Over the past few weeks, The One and Only had insulted The Realest Star quite a few times. At Revolution, Strickland got his revenge and the Embassy robe his rival had stolen from him.

