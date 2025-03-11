3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirms he will never return to in-ring competition ever again

Retirement isn't easy for any pro wrestler or a WWE Superstar, for that matter. A three-time World Heavyweight Champion has once again addressed the idea of stepping out of retirement for one more match.

It is ironic that The Undertaker, who captivated millions worldwide, wrestled his last match in an empty arena at WrestleMania 36 due to unprecedented circumstances. The Deadman is no longer an active in-ring competitor, but he continues to be a part of WWE in a non-wrestling capacity.

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker wondered whether he could get back in shape amid John Cena's farewell tour.

"I wonder if I can get in shape in time again," The Undertaker said.

The show's co-host, Matt Lyda, chimed in and asked The Phenom if he would lace up his boots again. In response, The Undertaker ruled out the possibility of another match.

"Not a chance in hell," he added. (From 42:00 to 42:10)

Check out the full episode below.

John Cena and The Undertaker had a short yet memorable match at WrestleMania 34, where The Deadman squashed The Cenation Leader in mere minutes.

Will WWE RAW Superstar drag The Undertaker out of retirement?

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles opened up about his retirement plans. While The Phenomenal One didn't reveal who his ideal last opponent would be, he teased The Undertaker's involvement in the storyline.

"No opponent in mind. An idea that I will not share with you, that I thought if I could get The Undertaker in the ring with me, that I wanted to do, but there's an idea that I think kind of sums up who AJ Styles is," he said.

Styles, at 47, has stated that he won't wrestle in his 50s. Interestingly, he was rumored to kick off a retirement storyline late last year before an untimely injury halted those plans. He's now healthy and back full-time on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. He will likely face Logan Paul in a singles match at The Show of Shows.

