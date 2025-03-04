AJ Styles reveals his idea for retirement involves a legendary WWE Hall of Famer

AJ Styles dropped a bombshell regarding his WWE in-ring retirement. At 47, Styles revealed that he has less than three years left in his career. He talked about potentially involving The Undertaker in his retirement storyline.

Ad

The Phenomenal One wants to end things right with a proper storyline that he hopes would captivate his loyal fans who have followed him throughout his career, whether he was wrestling for WWE, TNA, or NJPW.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles' retirement became a topic of conversation. The veteran star revealed that he has an idea of what it would look like, but the fans would have to wait and find out. However, Styles emphasized that he has no desire to wrestle at or after 50.

Ad

Trending

"No opponent in mind. An idea that I will not share with you, that I thought if I could get The Undertaker in the ring with me, that I wanted to do, but there's an idea that I think kind of sums up who AJ Styles is," he said. [From 1:27:58 to 1:28:18]

Ad

The Undertaker retired following his final match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. Although Styles urged The Last Outlaw to step back inside the squared circle to wrestle one more time, the latter rejected it.

AJ Styles believes the WWE Hall of Famer is afraid, but why?

Following his retirement in 2020, The Undertaker has never laced up a pair of boots. Before, he often talked about how Vince McMahon always got him to sign a new deal. His passion for the business never allowed him to keep away.

Ad

In an interview with Inside The Ropes following WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles disclosed he had called the Hall of Famer to ensure the latter was truly done. However, the two-time WWE Champion did not get a response. Styles believes he could have talked the legend into working another match:

"I literally called him a month after WrestleMania. I said, "Listen, I need to know if you're done." Well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid I would try to talk him into one more."

Ad

Ad

WWE CCO Triple H noted after WrestleMania XL that The Undertaker just wanted to get his segment over with. The Godfather of WrestleMania had shown up in the main event to rule the fate of The Final Boss.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.