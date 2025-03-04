WWE RAW star reveals he will retire in the next 2 years

Several iconic WWE Superstars are slowly moving away from the ring, with some of them outlining their retirement plans. John Cena will be gone at the end of the year, and legends like Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton have spoken about it, too.

Another big name who has been dabbling with retirement is AJ Styles. WWE seemingly had plans for the 47-year-old star to have a Farewell Tour last year before a serious injury ruined them. Regardless, The Phenomenal One has confirmed that he has a maximum of around two years left in the ring.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Styles has admitted he's constantly thought about retirement. AJ mentioned how hard it is because he enjoys being a part of the business:

"I’ve thought about it a lot, much more than I should have. I should have known what I was doing by now. But it’s so hard because you enjoy it so much and I enjoy being around my friends," AJ Styles said.

Styles further added that he's constantly said that he plans on retiring before his 50th birthday. That means the WWE legend has a little over two years of wrestling left. AJ will turn 50 on June 2nd, 2027:

"I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that," he continued.

It remains to be seen when exactly AJ Styles plans on retiring. His final match could potentially be at WrestleMania 43, two years from now.

What is AJ Styles doing at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Following his backstage segment with Karrion Kross on WWE RAW this week, it seems like AJ Styles is set to feud with Logan Paul. The Phenomenal One will call out the internet sensation on next week's show, which could lead to a WrestleMania 41 match.

Meanwhile, Styles also seemed to begin a program with Bron Breakker following their in-ring confrontation two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if AJ gets to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship by 'Mania. There is a chance, though, that Breakker defends his title in a multi-man match.

Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and by default, Logan Paul will all be interested in a shot at the IC Title. It would be a fun match for The Phenomenal One as his WWE career slowly approaches its sunset.

