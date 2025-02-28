Predicting 5 WWE participants for Bron Breakker’s rumored multi-man match at WrestleMania 41

Bron Breakker is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The question is who his opponent will be and whether this will be an 1-on-1 match or he will put his title on the line against more than one superstars.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE Creative is considering having a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and on this article, we take a look at five superstars that could participate in this match.

#5. Sheamus has had a feud with Bron Breakker for months

He has a feud with Sheamus for months now and attempted to dethrone him on multiple occassions, but he was unsuccessful.

The Celtic Warrior currently has no path towards WrestleMania 41, meaning that a title match against Bron Breakker could be the direction he seeks for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could get a title shot at WrestleMania 41

He faced Bron Breakker Monday on RAW in a match where the rest of The Judgment Day got involved and assaulted The Dog.

A week ago on RAW, Bron Breakker wanted to spear AJ Styles, but instead speared Dirty Dom. And since it has been quite a while since the last time he competed for a title, Dominik could become part of the title picture at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will also allow Finn Balor to interfere and continue his feud with Bron, which started earlier in the week, when the two had a face-off in the ring after The Judgment Day came to Dominik Mysterio's aid.

#3. Finn Balor has teased a feud with Bron Breakker on RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Like we said, he teased a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Monday on RAW, with the two superstars having an intense face-off, as Balor was leaving the ring holding a steel chair.

The leader of The Judgment Day is in search of a new storyline after failing to enter the Elimination Chamber Match and fight for a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Amid tension inside The Judgment Day with Dominik Mysterio, he could get a title shot aiming to turn things around for the faction. He also teased the return of The Demon gimmick during the face-off with Bron Breakker, which could be a new angle in his storyline with Bron.

#2. Penta has the momentum on his side in WWE

RAW superstar Penta (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The former AEW star has the momentum on his side after joining WWE nearly seven weeks ago. He has teased a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion and it would be a major surprise if he didn't challenge for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Given his impressive performances early in his WWE career, he is expected to be part of the title match at WrestleMania 41 and could confront Bron Breakker as early as next Monday on RAW.

#1. AJ Styles wants to make a fresh start on RAW

The Phenomenal One returned to WWE following an injury and moved to RAW to make a fresh start. After a brief feud with Dominik Mysterio, he had a face-off with Bron backstage, while the latter attempted to spear AJ Styles in the ring.

Should WWE Creative book a multi-man title match for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, he is expected to be the first in line to enter the match.

