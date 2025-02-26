Multi-time WWE champion shouldn't join The Judgment Day, veteran explains why

The Judgment Day once ruled WWE RAW and dominated every division, as many of its members held championship gold. However, the current iteration of the group has arguably struggled to do the same. Disco Inferno recently explained why Rusev shouldn't join the faction and feud with Damian Priest.

Ad

After their AEW exit, Miro (aka Rusev) and Aleister Black are rumored to return to WWE. The company is reportedly discussing creative plans for their potential comeback. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to recruit new members to The Judgment Day over the past few weeks. However, Finn Balor is against the idea.

On Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed whether Rusev should join The Judgment Day upon his potential return to WWE. Inferno said the three-time United States Champion should not have a storyline with his former wife, Lana, in the promotion due to rumors of her romantic relationship with Priest.

Ad

Trending

"She's [Lana] not going to WWE; he is. I don't like the idea [of Rusev joining The Judgment Day and feuding with Damian Priest]. I would give it a thumbs down," Inferno said. (From 03:30 to 03:44)

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Will The Judgment Day recruit a new member on WWE RAW?

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day suffered a huge setback when Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Finn Balor also lost a crucial Street Fight to Damian Priest.

Things got worse for The Judgment Day when JD McDonagh sustained an injury in a World Tag Team Title match against The War Raiders on Monday Night RAW. The group is currently represented by Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Fans' interest in the group has arguably been at an all-time low lately, and the members are finding new ways to reach the top again. Dominik Mysterio has been pushing the idea of adding a new member or two to the faction. However, Finn Balor has consistently turned down the idea. Hence, the group might not recruit new stars anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for the group heading into WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Keepin' It 100 and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback