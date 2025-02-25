Dominik Mysterio to face former Women's Champion intergender match on WWE RAW? Exploring why it’s not Rhea Ripley

Since turning heel, Dominik Mysterio has made waves and established himself as the top bad guy on the active roster. Dirty Dom has mastered the art of garnering heat from the crowd. Whenever he steps into the squared circle, he receives deafening boos, regardless of the show's location.

Ad

Currently, the 27-year-old star is in an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan, which has intensified his heel character. Last year, Dirty Dom ditched Rhea Ripley and sided with Morgan at SummerSlam. Since then, Mysterio has been a shield for Liv by assisting her in matches.

Mysterio once again proved himself in the latest episode of RAW, which featured a spectacular tag team match between Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair, for the title. In the match, Mysterio repeatedly saved Morgan and Rodriguez from defeat, setting up a perfect opportunity for The Judgment Day. The Miracle Kid pinned The Glow and was crowned the new Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Following their devastating loss, Bianca Belair could finally seek redemption and shockingly call out Liv Morgan’s on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, for causing distractions that ultimately cost Belair and Naomi their title. The EST of WWE could challenge Dirty Dom to an intergender bout to get revenge.

The possibility of Triple H booking an intergender match is likely, as WWE 2K25, the official game of the Stamford-based promotion, is set to release next month. 2K Games is among the company's big sponsors during WrestleMania. The latest video game edition has introduced several new modes, one of which is an 'intergender match.'

Ad

To promote WWE 2K25, the Stamford-based promotion could feature an 'intergender match’ involving Dominik Mysterio and Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW. Rhea Ripley has been a constant favorite to face Mysterio given their history. However, Belair going up against Dirty Dom would be a perfect surprise for fans, as no one could have seen it coming.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could lock horns at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day has been hanging by a thread for a while now. The heel faction appears to have internal disagreements, particularly between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, who often clash as they attempt to overshadow each other’s suggestions.

Ad

Given their growing animosity each week, many believe Dirty Dom, alongside other members of The Judgment Day, could kick Balor out of the heel stable. With WrestleMania looming, Dom and Finn could collide at The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

However, the scenario above is hypothetical at this point. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has plans regarding Balor vs. Mysterio at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback