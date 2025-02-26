CM Punk sends one-word message following Sheamus' major announcement

CM Punk shared a one-word reaction to WWE star Sheamus' major announcement today. The Second City Saint will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend with the opportunity to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

It was announced earlier today that Sheamus had signed with Paradigm Talent Agency and The Celtic Warrior noted that exciting times were ahead. CM Punk is also signed with the talent agency, and the WWE RAW star took to his Instagram story to react to the news with a one-word message.

"Fella," he wrote.

Punk reacts to the veteran signing with Paradigm Talent Agency on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

The former AEW World Champion confronted Logan Paul this past Monday night on RAW. The Maverick eliminated Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble match and has also qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. Paul slapped Punk in the face during their promo on RAW and then retreated out of the ring.

WWE legend comments on his relationship with CM Punk

WWE veteran Road Dogg recently opened up about previous issues with CM Punk and noted that the two have buried the hatchet.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Road Dogg shared that he used to despise the 46-year-old and thought the feeling was mutual. However, Punk hugged him once he returned to the company, and their issues faded away. Road Dogg added that he told Punk that he appreciated his attitude since his return and added that he respected the way the veteran went about things.

"I told him not long ago at live events and stuff. Hey, I really appreciate your attitude. And he said, Well, that's the first time anybody's ever said that to me. Well, I mean it from the bottom of my heart, because he's a different dude. Me and him butted heads. He butted heads with a lot of people. He says what he means, he means what he says. He don't mind if it ruffles your feathers. I kind of respect it," Dogg said. [H/T - CVV]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk has never main-evented a WWE WrestleMania event in his career. Only time will tell if he can win the Men's Elimination Chamber and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

