Sheamus signs massive deal outside of WWE

Sheamus recently signed a major new deal outside of WWE. The Celtic Warrior has not wrestled since the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

The veteran has had an impressive career in the promotion so far and recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE. Now, the RAW star has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation. Paradigm represents several WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Jade Cargill.

The 47-year-old took to social media to celebrate the news and noted that the future was bright for him.

"Exciting times ahead 👊🏻," he wrote.

The former champion posted an interesting message earlier this month, calling for WWE to bring him back to television as he has not been booked for a match since Royal Rumble 2025. He was involved in a rivalry with Bron Breakker last month but failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from the 27-year-old at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Popular WWE star tells Sheamus he has been wrestling with a major injury

RAW star Penta recently disclosed to Sheamus that he has been wrestling with a serious injury for several years.

Penta spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before leaving the company in November 2024. His brother, Rey Fenix, is still on the AEW roster due to having injury time added to his contract.

Penta appeared on Celtic Warrior Workouts, and informed the former champion that he suffered a torn bicep three years ago. The former AEW Tag Team Champion added that he never got the injury fixed and joked that it made him a warrior.

"I broke my arm. [Sheamus asked if he tore his bicep]. Yeah, yeah [it’s still torn]. Three years ago, one wrestler kicked me and broke my bicep. No [I never got it fixed]. This is like warrior [laughs]," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the full episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts in the video below:

The former leader of The Brawling Brutes has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Sheamus at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

