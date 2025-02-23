  • home icon
  Absent RAW star calls for WWE to bring him back



By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 23, 2025 22:22 GMT
Tomorrow night
Tomorrow night's RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. [Image credit: WWE.com]

An absent WWE RAW star called for the company to bring him back to television today on social media. Tomorrow night's show will be the final edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2025 next weekend.

Sheamus has not wrestled since the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. The Celtic Warrior had a strong showing at the PLE but was eventually eliminated by Roman Reigns. The former champion took to social media today to seemingly ask for the company to bring him back to television. The 47-year-old asked fans if they missed seeing him having "bangers" on TV and shared an image of him delivering 10 Beats of the Bodhrán during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"Who misses Banger after Banger? #bringbackthefella," he wrote.
The veteran has never captured the Intercontinental Championship during his illustrious career. He challenged Bron Breakker for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event last month but came up short.

Sheamus praises WWE RAW star

WWE star Sheamus recently broke character to praise Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and noted that he was very tough in the ring.

The former leader of The Brawling Brutes defeated Kaiser in a singles match on the January 13 episode of RAW. In an interview with WWE Deutschland, the multi-time champion broke character to praise Kaiser and complimented the 34-year-old's toughness.

"Let's talk about Ludwig [Kaiser], right? So, Ludwig was known to the WWE Universe as the tag team and then obviously as the announcer to Gunther, holding his coat and all that. And then, look what's happened over the last six months: we've had that physical match. He may not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's tough, man. He's tough as they come. He can take a beating, and he can give it as well. He's shown how tough and physical he is," Sheamus said. [From 28:50 to 29:30]
You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Sheamus recently signed a new five-year contract with the promotion. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the RAW star in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
