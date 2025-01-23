Sheamus breaks character to praise popular WWE rival

Sheamus has been a staple in WWE for over a decade and has become a household name. Recently, The Celtic Warrior praised his recent rival Ludwig Kaiser and spoke highly of him.

Last year, Sheamus spent a few months on Monday Night RAW feuding against upcoming talents. One such name was Ludwig Kaiser, who wanted to end The Celtic Warrior's career and establish himself as a new viable threat on the red brand.

Unfortunately, the German star couldn't live up to his promise and lost the feud to the veteran. In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the multi-time champion Sheamus broke character and spoke highly of Ludwig Kaiser's recent work as a singles performer.

"Let's talk about Ludwig [Kaiser], right? So, Ludwig was known to the WWE Universe as the tag team and then obviously as the announcer to Gunther, holding his coat and all that. And then, look what's happened over the last six months: we've had that physical match. He may not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's tough, man. He's tough as they come. He can take a beating, and he can give it as well. He's shown how tough and physical he is," Sheamus said. [From 28:50 to 29:30]

Sheamus is set to compete at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Last year, Sheamus did two things: face Ludwig Kaiser; and go after the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior was moments away from winning the workhorse belt at Survivor Series 2024 when Kaiser broke the pin in the Triple Threat contest.

Earlier this year, Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser decided to end their feud and had a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW where the winner would secure an Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker.

After a Brogue Kick, the four-time World Champion secured a one-on-one match against Bron Breakker for the IC Title at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas ahead of Royal Rumble 2025.

