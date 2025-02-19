Major WWE RAW star reveals they have been wrestling with dangerous injury

A major WWE Superstar shared that they have been competing with an injury for several years. The veteran recently made his debut with the promotion after spending the past few years in All Elite Wrestling.

Penta was a guest on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts and shared a massive health update during their conversation. The former AEW Tag Team Champion disclosed that he suffered a torn bicep when a wrestler kicked him three years ago and has been performing with the injury ever since.

"I broke my arm. [Sheamus asked if he tore his bicep]. Yeah, yeah [it’s still torn]. Three years ago, one wrestler kicked me and broke my bicep. No [I never got it fixed]. This is like warrior [laughs]," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the full episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts in the video below:

Penta was in action earlier this week on WWE RAW and picked up a victory over Pete Dunne. As of now, the veteran is not scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber 2025. The 40-year-old competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month but was eliminated by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Bill Apter reveals WWE's flawed booking strategy with Penta

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that WWE had a flawed booking strategy with Penta's matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter questioned why the RAW star took so much punishment during his matches. He noted that Penta was always fighting from underneath while he should be picking up dominant wins as the company builds him into a star.

"You see, I don't see it that way. I see that he's working too much underneath. He's getting killed during a lot of the matches. He wins spectacular wins but he's working from underneath the whole time." [From 2:42 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The former AEW star is currently 5-0 in singles competition as a WWE Superstar. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Penta in the weeks ahead on RAW.

