WWE has a flawed booking strategy with Penta; wrestling veteran exposes major problems (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Penta's booking on WWE RAW. The star debuted on the January 13 episode of the red brand.

The masked Luchador has become one of the biggest sensations on the RAW roster. He kicked off his WWE stint with a win over Chad Gable. In the following weeks, he picked up impressive victories over Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter advocated for a change in how the star was being booked. He pointed out that although Penta was winning his matches, he was selling his opponent's offense way too much. The veteran journalist felt he should be booked in a more dominant fashion during the singles matches on RAW.

"You see, I don't see it that way. I see that he's working too much underneath. He's getting killed during a lot of the matches. He wins spectacular wins but he's working from underneath the whole time." [From 2:42 onwards]

After this week's win. over the Imperium member, Penta got distracted by Pete Dunne. This opening allowed Kaiser to unleash a post-match beatdown on the 40-year-old star.

