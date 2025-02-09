Penta sends message to Judgment Day star following Royal Rumble elimination

WWE RAW Superstar Penta sent an interesting message to a Judgment Day star after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. The luchador debuted with the promotion last month on the red brand and defeated Chad Gable.

The veteran spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion last year. He competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The inaugural Universal Champion was then eliminated by John Cena in the 30-man bout last Saturday.

Ahead of tomorrow's edition of RAW, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to his X (fka Twitter) account to respond to a message from Balor. The Judgment Day star had sent the luchador a gloating note after eliminating him from the 'Rumble. The 39-year-old claimed that The Prince got lucky at the PLE last weekend, and added that he would be seeing him soon.

"Hey!!! Solo Tuviste suerte!!! But…. See you soon!!!! 0M," he wrote.

Penta was in a tag team with his brother, Rey Fenix, known as the Lucha Bros. in All Elite Wrestling. Fenix is currently still a member of AEW's roster due to injury time being added to his contract.

Bill Apter claims WWE has a flawed strategy for Penta

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently took WWE to task for how they were booking Penta on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter claimed that the 39-year-old was working from underneath too much in his matches. The veteran added that the wins don't mean as much if he has to struggle every time.

"You see, I don't see it that way. I see that he's working too much underneath. He's getting killed during a lot of the matches. He wins spectacular wins but he's working from underneath the whole time," Apter said. [From 2:42 onwards]

The Judgment Day has been struggling in recent weeks on WWE RAW. Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley last month, and Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dropped the World Tag Team Titles to The War Raiders in December 2024.

The Irish Ace also suffered an injury during The Judgment Day's rematch against The War Raiders last month on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Penta and Balor moving forward.

