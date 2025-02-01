Heartbreaking new update on JD McDonagh's WWE status after serious injury - Reports

Ever since JD McDonagh injured himself on this week's WWE RAW, fans have been concerned about his well-being and were left wondering when he would be back. Though The Judgment Day member himself assured he could be back in a couple of months, a recent report indicates that the situation might be much more grim.

McDonagh's attempted Springboard Moonsault during his and Dominik Mysterio's match against The War Raiders went horribly wrong. The 34-year-old WWE star accidentally crashed his head into the announcers' table. Being the professional he is, JD McDonagh got up to finish the match but collapsed on his way back.

Hours after the freak incident, which involved McDonagh being rushed to the hospital, the RAW star sent out a message to the fans and mentioned he could be back in action in about two months. However, Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has shared a disappointing update on the situation. It was noted that it could be close to four months before JD McDonagh gets cleared again.

"He (JD McDonagh) said he would be out of action for several months. One internal source estimated four months but it was clear that was just an estimate," wrote Meltzer.

Many in the locker room and fans, while initially scared, felt McDonagh was lucky to have gotten away without more serious injuries after the brutal spot.

Bill Apter thinks WWE should ended the match after JD McDonagh's injury

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter explained that McDonagh was lucky to not have injured his neck during the spot on RAW. The wrestling journalist also felt that WWE should have ended the match then and there, rather than letting the 34-year-old star continue.

“It's mainly his ribs. I’m surprised he didn’t break his neck. They checked up on him, but my concern is, and he said, ‘I’m okay, let me fight.’ If it were me, I think I would have said, ‘No, that’s it. You’re done for the night.’ Because they didn’t have any way to see if he was really, you know, anything going on with his head... When he hit on the head there, I was wondering why they let him continue.”

Going by the estimated recovery time as per the new report, it looks like JD McDonagh might not be back in time for WrestleMania 41 in April.

