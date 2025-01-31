“You’re done for the night” – JD McDonagh’s injury should have stopped RAW match, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

A veteran is shocked that WWE didn’t immediately stop JD McDonagh’s match on WWE RAW this week. He has shared his thoughts.

Veteran of the wrestling world, Bill Apter joined Mac Davis and Teddy Long on this week’s episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Time Machine. There, he talked about JD McDonagh’s injury.

During WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh faced the War Raiders in a match for the World Tag Team Championship. However, McDonagh got badly hurt when his dive went wrong, and he collided with the commentary desk. The back of his head hit the desk, but in the end, it was confirmed that the star had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung and not a head injury.

Bill Apter talked about how, despite the injury, McDonagh continued with the match and said he would not have let the star continue.

“It's mainly his ribs. I’m surprised he didn’t break his neck. They checked up on him, but my concern is, and he said, ‘I’m okay, let me fight.’ If it were me, I think I would have said, ‘No, that’s it. You’re done for the night.’ Because they didn’t have any way to see if he was really, you know, anything going on with his head... When he hit on the head there, I was wondering why they let him continue.” (00:48 – 1:25)

The NWA Hall of Famer went on to say that he was worried and could not believe that the match had not been stopped.

“I was really worried. I wonder why they didn’t stop it,” Apter said. (2:20 – 2:21)

The star is now recovering from his injuries. It remains to be seen when he returns.

