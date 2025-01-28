  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JD McDonagh
  • JD McDonagh shares heartbreaking news on his WWE in-ring future after being taken to the hospital

JD McDonagh shares heartbreaking news on his WWE in-ring future after being taken to the hospital

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:55 GMT
JD McDonagh had a rough outing on RAW this week (Image Credits: wwe.com)
JD McDonagh had a rough outing on RAW this week (Image Credits: wwe.com)

JD McDonagh suffered a massive career setback right before the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day member has now provided an update on his status after a scary incident on RAW this week.

During the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble, JD McDonagh joined forces with Dominik Mysterio in Finn Balor's absence to challenge the War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

The Irishman is known for his athletic ability, but little did he know that his move would backfire on him. During the match, he performed a moonsault off the ring apron onto Ivar, causing the back of his head to bounce off against the announce table.

also-read-trending Trending

Michael Cole immediately called an audible, asking the medical team for assistance during the commercial break. JD McDonagh was fortunate enough to finish the match, which saw Erik and Ivar successfully retain their titles.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The 34-year-old WWE star was spotted collapsing on the floor on his way to the backstage area. After the show, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer learned that the Judgment Day member was taken to the hospital. Despite an initial neck injury scare, he was having concerns regarding his ribs.

JD McDonagh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to confirm the nature of his injury. He said he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, which will keep him on the sidelines for a couple of months.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It's almost a foregone conclusion that McDonagh will miss the Royal Rumble on February 1. With WrestleMania 41 only a few months away, it will be interesting to see if he can recover in time for the Show of Shows this year.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी