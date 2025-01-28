JD McDonagh shares heartbreaking news on his WWE in-ring future after being taken to the hospital

JD McDonagh suffered a massive career setback right before the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day member has now provided an update on his status after a scary incident on RAW this week.

During the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble, JD McDonagh joined forces with Dominik Mysterio in Finn Balor's absence to challenge the War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

The Irishman is known for his athletic ability, but little did he know that his move would backfire on him. During the match, he performed a moonsault off the ring apron onto Ivar, causing the back of his head to bounce off against the announce table.

Michael Cole immediately called an audible, asking the medical team for assistance during the commercial break. JD McDonagh was fortunate enough to finish the match, which saw Erik and Ivar successfully retain their titles.

The 34-year-old WWE star was spotted collapsing on the floor on his way to the backstage area. After the show, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer learned that the Judgment Day member was taken to the hospital. Despite an initial neck injury scare, he was having concerns regarding his ribs.

JD McDonagh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to confirm the nature of his injury. He said he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, which will keep him on the sidelines for a couple of months.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," he wrote.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that McDonagh will miss the Royal Rumble on February 1. With WrestleMania 41 only a few months away, it will be interesting to see if he can recover in time for the Show of Shows this year.

