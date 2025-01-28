Worrying update on WWE Superstar JD McDonagh [Reports]

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh had a nasty landing on this week's Monday Night RAW. A report has now shed some light on his status after the incident.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh faced Erik and Ivar, The War Raiders, for the World Tag Team Championship on the red brand. At one point in the match, JD McDonagh connected with a springboard moonsault to the outside on Ivar, but unfortunately, the back of his head landed on the announce table.

While the doctors briefly checked in on the 34-year-old WWE star, he continued with the match. However, The Judgment Day duo failed to dethrone the champions for the tag titles. After the bout, McDonagh collapsed to the floor in the backstage area.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, JD McDonagh was taken to the hospital following the match against The War Raiders on RAW. It was reported that despite The Judgment Day member's head and neck hitting the table, the main concern appears to be his ribs.

Multiple WWE Superstars, including Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable, have sent heartwarming messages to McDonagh after the scary bump.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish JD McDonagh a speedy recovery.

