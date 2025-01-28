Major WWE star collapses backstage after brutal injury during RAW; Dominik Mysterio seen worried

A major WWE star collapsed backstage after suffering an injury during RAW, while Dominik Mysterio looked on worried. The star was in a brutal spot.

During his WWE World Tag Team Title match on RAW, JD McDonagh tried to dive outside over the top ropes and landed on his opponent, but then went too far. The dive's momentum carried him on and he hit the back of his head against the table. He was left hurt and Michael Cole was very worried for him, wondering if he was going to be okay. He even called for doctors.

McDonagh continued the match after that and even competed until things were over before he walked to the back. Unfortunately, things went wrong.

JD McDonagh was seen walking to the back after the match was done before collapsing to the floor. Dominik Mysterio was seen to be worried for him and then doctors and medics turned up to look after him. The collapsed star's status is not known at the moment.

Hopefully, his injury is not too serious, but such a blow to the head can be unpredictable. Further updates are awaited on the situation.

Sportskeeda wishes JD McDonagh a swift recovery after the injury.

