WWE Hall of Famer details past hate with CM Punk

CM Punk rattled cages in WWE when he walked out of the promotion in 2014. Recently, Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Jesse James detailed the past hate he had with The Second City Saint and how he dealt with it in the years that followed.

In 2013, The New Age Outlaws (James and Billy Gunn) turned heel and attacked CM Punk leading up to WWE Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint eventually overcame the odds but left the Stamford-based promotion following his appearance at the annual event.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the host asked Road Dogg about the hatred both stars shared after they worked together. The veteran stated that they both had their own assumptions about certain things, and that went on for a long time. However, Punk's heartfelt gesture broke the ice between the pair when The Best In The World returned to WWE in 2023. The Hall of Famer also noted how the 46-year-old had changed over time and that he had a lot of respect for him.

"Because in my head I hated him, and I thought he hated me too. Yeah, a lot of stuff [happened], I went down back and forth and good times and bad times, but yeah, I just thought [he hated me]. So then the first time I saw him when he came back here, he stood up and he hugged me, and it broke my ice immediately. There was no bad feelings. I don't know. It was weird. And he's a different dude today. I told him not long ago at live events and stuff. Hey, I really appreciate your attitude. And he said, Well, that's the first time anybody's ever said that to me. Well, I mean it from the bottom of my heart, because he's a different dude. Me and him butted heads. He butted heads with a lot of people. He says what he means, he means what he says. He don't mind if it ruffles your feathers. I kind of respect it," Dogg said. [H/T - CVV]

CM Punk is headed to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, CM Punk vowed to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble before he entered. However, despite his best efforts he lost the gimmick match, after being eliminated by Logan Paul.

Later, on RAW The Second City Saint defeated Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match and qualified for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto, Canada. The six-man bout will see names like Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena join CM Punk.

Only one superstar can punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Punk hopes to do that in Canada.

