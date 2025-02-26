Logan Paul to pay a hefty price for slapping CM Punk? Exploring potential punishment at WWE Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul could pay heavily for his actions on RAW. Last Monday, The Maverick walked into the ring to announce his plans and predictions for the Elimination Chamber. He was soon interrupted by CM Punk.

Both superstars soon engaged in a heated war of words. Their promo ended with Logan slapping Punk and running away. As the segment ended, Punk warned Paul, saying, ''On Saturday, you're locked in a cage with CM Punk.''

The Second City Saint could bring back a side of his we saw a few months ago at Bad Blood. At the event, CM Punk faced Drew McIntyre and destroyed The Scottish Warrior by bringing in a toolbox. This toolbox helped Punk punish McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion could do the same to punish Logan Paul. The Elimination Chamber has no rules when it comes to using of weapons and extreme physicality. CM Punk could bring his toolbox to the match and use it on Paul to give him the punishment of a lifetime.

Logan Paul reveals the actual details of a heated backstage story

A few weeks ago, a story emerged of Ludwig Kaiser having heat with Logan Paul due to a situation involving Tiffany Stratton. It was rumored that Paul flirted with Stratton which pissed Kaiser off.

However, speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Paul narrated the exact incident. The former United States Champion was only speaking to the Women's Champion and Michael Hayes spread rumors of the former flirting with the latter:

"I don't even want to feed into this [rumor]. Michael Hayes is the one who started this," said Paul. "I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, 'If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or anything' — I know she's the Women's Champion, but I'm the champion of everything — so I was just like, 'Yo, if you want to learn how to do a good moonsault or a better frog splash, I can help you.' Michael Hayes was like, 'Busted. You were flirting with Tiffany,' and I'm like, 'Michael, I'm just being a friendly guy.' Then Ludwig took it wrong and tried to attack me backstage with a chair 'cause he thought I was flirting with his girl. Like, I'm not here to cause drama, bro. I don't want any problems. I'm here to win." [Wrestling INC]

This year Paul enters his second consecutive Elimination Chamber. All six competitors are eyeing a WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

