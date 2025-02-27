WWE makes huge announcement on AJ Styles

WWE's plans for AJ Styles on the Road to WrestleMania 41 are uncertain. However, the company recently announced that the RAW Superstar will compete in a dark match on an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

WWE programming will return to Spain after a six-year absence. The March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown is scheduled to take place at the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona. Big names such as Cody Rhodes, Bayley, LA Knight, Nia Jax, and others have been advertised for the show, but the lineup is subject to change.

It has been officially confirmed that The Phenomenal One will wrestle the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a dark match on March 14 in Barcelona.

The Ring General and Styles have shared the ring multiple times at non-televised live events. However, the two have never faced each other on TV, and fans have been clamoring to see it happen.

Hall of Famer says WWE was trying to hurt AJ Styles and embarrass him

Veteran journalist Bill Apter and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared their thoughts on WWE's treatment of The Phenomenal One. They discussed the subject on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.

Bill Apter took issue with the constant mentions of AJ Styles' age during a recent RAW broadcast. The journalist felt the former Bullet Club member did not look like a veteran.

"When you mention AJ Styles, recently on RAW, they kept saying, 'Well, you know, he’s 47 years old. He’s a veteran, he’s 47.' I don’t know why they kept bringing his age up. He does not not even look like he’s a veteran."

Teddy Long felt the company intentionally tried to embarrass AJ Styles by insinuating he was old.

"That kills me. You know what, they do that because that’s a sly way of trying to hurt and embarrass you. 'Well, you know, he’s an old guy,'" Long said.

As of now, it has not been revealed whether Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Phenomenal One at the abovementioned event.

