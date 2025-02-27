WWE was trying to hurt AJ Styles and embarrass him, says Hall of Famer; points out how they did it (Exclusive)

AJ Styles may have been hurt and embarrassed by WWE's work. A Hall of Famer has said that it was done on purpose.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter and Teddy Long talked about the company's treatment of Styles.

Pro wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter pointed out how it was unnecessary of WWE to really talk about Styles' age repeatedly as they had done on RAW. He said that they were calling him 47 years old and reminding fans that he was a veteran repeatedly. He noted that Styles didn't even look that old or like a veteran.

"When you mention AJ Styles, recently on RAW, they kept saying, 'Well, you know, he’s 47 years old. He’s a veteran, he’s 47.' I don’t know why they kept bringing his age up. He does not not even look like he’s a veteran." (12:58 – 13:12)

Teddy Long was also outraged by this treatment of Styles. The WWE Hall of Famer said that this was done by the company to make him look old, and embarrass and hurt him.

"That kills me. You know what, they do that because that’s a sly way of trying to hurt and embarrass you. 'Well, you know, he’s an old guy.'" (13:13 – 13:20)

Whether that's indeed the case or not, AJ Styles appears to be in somewhat of a feud with The Judgment Day at this time. Fans will have to wait and see where it goes.

