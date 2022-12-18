Former WWE Champion defeats Gunther in first-time-ever match at a live event

Gunther and former WWE Champion AJ Styles squared off in an Intercontinental title match at the recent Moline live event.

The Phenomenal One has been a mainstay in the company for about seven years at this point. He has carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself during this period. Styles has faced WWE's biggest superstars over the years, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar.

Tonight, Styles took on Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a singles competition at the WWE Moline live event. In the end, The Phenomenal One picked up a win over the ruthless brawler via DQ.

Check out some tweets highlighting the match:

A must-need for TV ASAP, WWE ran Gunther v AJ Styles for the IC Championship for the first time ever at tonight’s live event.A must-need for TV ASAP, @TripleH WWE ran Gunther v AJ Styles for the IC Championship for the first time ever at tonight’s live event.A must-need for TV ASAP, @TripleH! https://t.co/YqBOsHMjqH

How did fans react to Gunther and AJ Styles' first-ever match?

This was the first time that these two incredible talents met in the squared circle. Here's how WWE fans reacted to the same on Twitter:

Vicky @PurpleMidneight I'm glad AJ Styles got an opportunity to wrestle GUNTHER. It's just disappointing because his material for TV is so stale in comparison. Call me when Triple H puts that on TV because until then...it's whatever to me. I'm glad AJ Styles got an opportunity to wrestle GUNTHER. It's just disappointing because his material for TV is so stale in comparison. Call me when Triple H puts that on TV because until then...it's whatever to me. https://t.co/weeHVjceyJ

It's been four long years since AJ Styles won the top title in the company. The two-time WWE Champion last held the top belt in late 2018. He lost the belt to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown in November 2018. Styles would love to have another main event run somewhere down the line.

As for The Ring General, the hard-hitter has done some of the best work of his career as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. Here's what he said about his current reign:

"I’m really happy with how things are going and I’m privileged to be in this position and I take it really seriously. With the new creative direction with Triple H taking over everything, the emphasis on the Intercontinental and U.S. titles is that they are being presented as way more important than before I would say, so to be in this spot is really good for me because that’s what I’ve always been about. I entertain the people through my matches and now I’m getting the time to do so. I’m enjoying the process and every match is a new challenge.” [H/T USA Network]

Judging by the reactions of the live crowd in Moline, it's likely that the two veterans could have a full-fledged feud in the future.

Do you want to see a main roster feud between Gunther and AJ Styles? Sound off in the comments below.

