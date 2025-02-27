5 Break-ups that could happen in WWE before WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 season is upon us, and fans are waiting to see some rivalries intensify while new ones form. The WWE Universe is ready to watch the drama unpack in the coming weeks before The Show of Shows.

The Road to WrestleMania could see many new feuds begin under Triple H’s leadership. A few could kickstart after some major break-ups on RAW and SmackDown.

Some top teams are doing increasingly well on the main roster. However, tensions are rising between some partners, and things could get out of hand soon. The angles could lead to some big matches at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Check out the five break-ups that could happen in WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#5. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are closing in on a rivalry

A-Town Down Under has been working together since September 2023. The team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller even won the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown.

Recently, cracks have formed between the two WWE stars as they have mocked each other on several occasions. This was evident during the build-up to their match against Oba Femi on NXT for his top title.

The tag team could implode soon after Elimination Chamber as Triple H could book a singles match against each other. It could be a top moment for the two superstars who are building their case for a world title clash down the line.

#4. Binaca Belair and Naomi could break up soon

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the latest edition of RAW. The two stars worked well together before dropping the titles.

Following their loss, certain new evidence could emerge that points fingers at The Glow. It could be suspected that Naomi was behind the attack on Jade Cargill and only did it to carry the title in her absence.

The duo could break up following the potential reveal that could see them head into WrestleMania 41. The EST could get a big match against Naomi if Jade Cargill isn’t cleared to return by then.

#3. Jade Cargill could return before WWE WrestleMania 41 to target Bianca Belair

Alternatively, it could soon be revealed that Bianca Belair was behind Jade Cargill’s attack several weeks ago. The EST is set to enter the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, and Cargill could show up during the contest.

The Storm could enter the steel structure when a star is exiting and attack Belair. She could cost her the Elimination Chamber match, following which they could enter a rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

It would be great to see the two top stars go head-to-head if Cargill is cleared to compete. It would be the biggest non-title women’s grudge match on the card.

#2. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been at odds for some time

Tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are at an all-time high. While the men of Judgment Day have been disappointing the faction, the women are doing far better.

Dominik wants to bring in a new member to the group. Meanwhile, Finn is against the idea, and that could lead to a rivalry between the two WWE Superstars.

The faction could break up or fans could see Dominik Mysterio backstab Finn Balor. It could lead to a top rivalry between the two men can could build on taking The Prince back to the top.

Triple H could book a match between the two top RAW stars for WrestleMania 41. Fans could even see a babyface Finn Balor bring back The Demon character.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could shock the WWE Universe before WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest break-ups that could happen very soon could shake up WWE. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have had a few ups and downs in 2025.

The duo nearly split after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. However, ‘Dirty’ Dom helped Liv and Raquel win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to earn back her trust.

Liv Morgan could unleash her selfish side and leave Dominik after getting another title. That could see Dom turn babyface ahead of WrestleMania 41 and finally earn some sympathy from fans.

