Rey Mysterio reveals preparation for WWE retirement

Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for more than 35 years. The two-time Hall of Famer has won several championships while suffering numerous injuries. His in-ring future and eventual retirement have been hot topics of discussion for some time, and now Rey has provided a major update.

The Master of The 619 debuted in Mexico at 14 after training under his uncle Rey Misterio Sr., who recently passed away. Paul Heyman brought Rey to ECW in 1995, and from there, he went to WCW, WWE, and other promotions around the world. The five-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion also held the WWE Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship twice, among many other reigns.

Mysterio has mentioned his eventual retirement multiple times in recent years. The 50-year-old recently appeared on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez and was asked if he'd like to announce his retirement like John Cena did or quietly retire. Rey then revealed that he's already started to prepare for his retirement.

"I would love to make an announcement. I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, 'This is the last time I'm going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.' I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I'd think, 'I'm just going to retire one day,' but it's a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it," Rey said.

Rey Mysterio continued:

"I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally. I do that slowly, especially now that Cena is doing his last run. I'm kind of looking at him and trying to get that understanding of what it feels like. He's going into Hollywood and doing his thing, he has a great thing going on. For me, I've always loved and only done wrestling. Once I leave, I think about what I'm going to do next." [H/T to Fightful]

Rey Mysterio grew up around wrestling and debuted on April 30, 1989, at 14. He was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2007 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

Interesting Rey Mysterio WWE RAW stat

Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul are set to clash in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW. The winner will go on to the Men's Elimination Chamber on March 1.

Mysterio vs. Paul will mark Rey's first time working the RAW main event in a one-on-one match since July 25, 2011. That night, the RAW in Hampton, VA, saw John Cena defeat Mysterio to capture the WWE Championship in under 13 minutes. Rey had defeated The Miz earlier in the night to win the vacant title, while CM Punk was also recognized as champion.

Tonight's RAW main event will be a rematch from Crown Jewel 2023. The first-ever Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio match held that night in Saudi Arabia saw The Maverick capture the WWE United States Championship.

