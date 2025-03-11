Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to turn heel after two years at WrestleMania 41? Potential move explored

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently secured his first-ever victory against his sworn enemy this year in a big match. However, the win turned out to be bittersweet because of a major interference. Hence, there is a chance that Seth Rollins could turn heel at WrestleMania 41.

The Visionary faced CM Punk in a Steel Cage match on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The match at Madison Square Garden saw both superstars hit each other with multiple finishers. Despite this, neither Punk nor Rollins could be pinned for a three count.

The final moments of the match saw The Architect resting against the ropes after landing a Go To Sleep and following it up with a Curb Stomp. Before Seth Rollins could go for the pin, he was pulled out of the cage by Roman Reigns. While this resulted in The Monday Night Messiah winning the match, he didn’t get a chance to pin Punk or make him submit.

The OTC robbed his former Shield brother of his big moment and destroyed him with a Superman Punch and a Spear before ending things with a Curb Stomp on the ringside floor. With this, The OG Bloodline leader got his revenge against the former two-time WWE Universal Champion for attacking him at Royal Rumble 2025.

This act of vengeance could now push Seth Rollins over the edge. Thus, there is a big chance that The Visionary could turn heel soon. Notably, he has been in his current babyface role since November 21, 2022. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Seth Rollins could shock the WWE Universe and join forces with The Rock

Seth Rollins has shown time and again that he craves the destruction of his enemies over his victories. This was seen at Elimination Chamber, where CM Punk’s defeat seemingly mattered more to him than the Chamber win.

Rollins also displayed this at WrestleMania XL when he became the ‘shield’ of Cody Rhodes. The Architect made an appearance in the gear of his former faction to rile up Roman Reigns and hit him with a chair, bringing his 1,316-day run as the Undisputed WWE Champion to an end.

Now that he is at odds with Roman Reigns and CM Punk, two of the biggest names in WWE right now, he could end up joining hands with The Rock. The Final Boss wants to take over the Stamford-based promotion and would love to have Seth Rollins on his side, given his highly decorated resume.

The Brahma Bull could also field The Visionary as his champion for the World Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Reigns, Rollins, and Punk.

