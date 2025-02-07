40-year-old could soon return to WWE, AEW, or TNA: " I suspect I will go back and work for one of those three companies"

Over the years, numerous names have been a part of AEW's backstage staff. Tony Khan is reportedly the driving force behind the company. However, it will be impossible for him to run everything without support.

Not too long ago, Ring of Honor legend Jimmy Jacobs was an integral part of All Elite Wrestling's creative team. He worked closely with Khan and shared a good professional relationship with him. But his time in the company was short-lived. He joined them in 2023 and left in 2024.

Jacobs is only 40 years old and has a long career ahead of him. However, he is currently not employed by either WWE, AEW, or TNA, North America's three wrestling juggernauts. In a recent interview with Bodyslam, Jimmy was asked if he intended to go back to any of the big three and he replied with affirmation:

"Yeah ofcourse. I suspect I will go back and work for, you know, one of those three companies (WWE, TNA and AEW) in the fairly near future. I'm doing my best to go off the steering wheel and not forcing my will, being too anxious, going 'Oh no I need money I need a job' and just letting whatever unfold, unfold in front of me. These past few months have been an exercise in faith," he said. [From 23:26 to 23:59]

Check out the video below:

Jimmy Jacobs revealed that he and AEW co-founder Tony Khan binged on Jim Cornette’s podcasts

In the same interview, Jacobs said that he and Tony Khan regularly drove for hours to shows. Interestingly, during these rides, they listened to Jim Cornette’s podcasts. This helped strengthen the relationship between the two:

"Tony and I would listen to Jim Cornette’s podcasts during those drives, and it became a thing—sometimes we’d agree, sometimes we’d disagree," he said.

Jimmy Jacobs is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. One of his tag team partners was Tyler Black, who now goes by Seth Rollins.

