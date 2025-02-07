  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 40-year-old could soon return to WWE, AEW, or TNA: " I suspect I will go back and work for one of those three companies"

40-year-old could soon return to WWE, AEW, or TNA: " I suspect I will go back and work for one of those three companies"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:07 GMT
An ROH legend might resign with AEW someday. (Image via AEW Facebook)
AEW has some of the top stars in the industry. [Image source: AEW's Facebook]

Over the years, numerous names have been a part of AEW's backstage staff. Tony Khan is reportedly the driving force behind the company. However, it will be impossible for him to run everything without support.

Not too long ago, Ring of Honor legend Jimmy Jacobs was an integral part of All Elite Wrestling's creative team. He worked closely with Khan and shared a good professional relationship with him. But his time in the company was short-lived. He joined them in 2023 and left in 2024.

Jacobs is only 40 years old and has a long career ahead of him. However, he is currently not employed by either WWE, AEW, or TNA, North America's three wrestling juggernauts. In a recent interview with Bodyslam, Jimmy was asked if he intended to go back to any of the big three and he replied with affirmation:

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah ofcourse. I suspect I will go back and work for, you know, one of those three companies (WWE, TNA and AEW) in the fairly near future. I'm doing my best to go off the steering wheel and not forcing my will, being too anxious, going 'Oh no I need money I need a job' and just letting whatever unfold, unfold in front of me. These past few months have been an exercise in faith," he said. [From 23:26 to 23:59]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Jimmy Jacobs revealed that he and AEW co-founder Tony Khan binged on Jim Cornette’s podcasts

In the same interview, Jacobs said that he and Tony Khan regularly drove for hours to shows. Interestingly, during these rides, they listened to Jim Cornette’s podcasts. This helped strengthen the relationship between the two:

"Tony and I would listen to Jim Cornette’s podcasts during those drives, and it became a thing—sometimes we’d agree, sometimes we’d disagree," he said.

Jimmy Jacobs is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. One of his tag team partners was Tyler Black, who now goes by Seth Rollins.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit Bodyslam and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी