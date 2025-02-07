"He is the best wrestler in the world," WWE's Penta speaks highly of controversial AEW star

WWE star Penta was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2024. He was one of their biggest names, and Tony Khan booked him quite well. He worked as a singles competitor, as well as a tag team wrestler with his real-life brother and AEW star Rey Fénix.

Penta and his brother were collectively known as 'The Lucha Brothers,' and they were an immensely popular duo. Unfortunately, the former AEW International Champion found himself in a controversy after he made a few tweets against his current employers. Fénix is still signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, but hopefully, he will join his brother in the Stamford-based promotion soon.

El Cero Miedo and Fénix share an unbreakable bond. In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Penta was asked if he enjoyed tag-team wrestling more than singles action. Even though he didn't give a clear answer to this question, he praised his younger brother and called him the best wrestler in the world.

"I really enjoy both. I team up with my brother. It is very special because he is my real brother. For me, he is the best wrestler in the world. I enjoy. When I am in the corner and my brother is in the ring, I enjoy every move. You know. When I am myself in the ring, its more like Penta. I love the crowd. I love the opponent. I wanna fight with him. Perfect, and we start the match. I enjoy both but if I had to choose something........maybe no. It's very difficult. Maybe both," he said. [From 23:00 - 24:00]

Penta on if he wants to team up with Fénix in WWE

It is widely speculated that once Rey Fénix's current contract with AEW ends, he will sign with WWE. In the above-mentioned interview, he was asked if he wanted to reform the Lucha Brothers in the Stamford-based promotion or stay a singles star. El Cero Miedo said that he is happy with both options.

"Both is fine for me. I don't know [Maybe its against each other] Yeah. A lot of times in Mexico, every weekend each other. But now, here is different you know," he said.

The Lucha Brothers are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and former AEW World Trios Champions (with PAC).

