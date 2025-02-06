"I still work for my boss" - Massive former WWE star denies having the power to choose his opponents in AEW

Former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho has disclosed that he does not have the power to choose his opponents in AEW. Many speculations have been made regarding the same on the internet.

The Lionheart has been one of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's promotion since its inception and is the inaugural AEW World Champion. He is the current ROH World Champion. Many fans have speculated whether Jericho gets to choose his opponents.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Ocho revealed that he doesn't have the power to choose his opponents in AEW. However, the veteran added that he does chip in with his ideas.

“I don’t choose anything. I might have a suggestion, but most of the time it’s Tony coming up with who he wants me to work with. I know for example with Mark Briscoe, both of us wanted to work with each other and knew we could have some great matches. I loved working with Mark, and what a great kind of mini-feud, or I guess it was a feud," he said.

Jericho further stated that he still works for his boss and has never said "no" to Tony Khan for anything:

"So yeah, I still work for my boss, and I have never once, as far as I can remember in the six years I’ve been in AEW, ever said no to something. I might not like something, but I got to try and do my best to make it work or maybe come up with something that, maybe, is a better idea as long as the boss likes it. If the boss wants to do he wants to do then that’s my job. So that’s what we do.” [H/T: CVV]

Chris Jericho revealed that his recent AEW feud was Tony Khan's idea

Le Champion and his Learning Tree faction recently had a mini-feud with Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood).

This led to a 12-man tag team match that saw The Learning Tree join forces with The Death Riders to battle Rated FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs at Collision: Maximum Carnage.

During the same interaction, Chris Jericho disclosed that the mini-feud was Tony Khan's idea.

"So that was something that we both wanted to do and suggested to Tony. But most of the time, I mean, this whole thing that started working with Rated FTR, that was Tony’s idea," he said. [H/T: CVV]

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Jericho in All Elite Wrestling.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast if you take quotes from this article.

