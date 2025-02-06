AEW almost got sued for a segment hours before it aired; Chris Jericho details potentially disastrous situation

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has been with AEW since the very start. He is among the most dependable talents in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Jericho recently spoke about a memorable segment.

During his time in the Jacksonville-based company, Y2J has locked horns with several popular names, such as Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, and more. In 2020, he had a generational rivalry with The Salt of the Earth, MJF. This feud had drama, comedy, tragedy, and segments that fans remember fondly to this day.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho shockingly revealed that the company was at risk of being sued due to the usage of the song "Me and My Shadow" in the now-iconic Dinner Debonair performance, hours before it aired.

All Elite Wrestling was reportedly not permitted to use a particular version of "Me and My Shadow”. However, because of the quick thinking of the wrestlers, Tony Khan, and the music team's Mikey Ruckus, things worked out just fine in the end. If not for everyone's competency, the situation could have been disastrous.

"The publishers, for some reason had a problem with this one version. Maybe they didn’t like the drummer or the oboe player on the track, whatever it was, ‘If you use this track, we will sue you.’ Two hours before, we call this guy Mikey Ruckus, who’s a music guy for AEW, can you do this in an hour? He does it," said Chris Jericho. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Chris Jericho is grateful to his family

Chris Jericho is arguably a modern-day great. He has been wrestling for more than 35 years and has won gold in every major promotion he has performed in. Chris Van Vliet recently asked Y2J what he was grateful for, and in response, the veteran thanked his family.

“My family, that I have been able to travel the world and I have been able to entertain,” Jericho said.

Jericho is currently the founder and leader of the faction, The Learning Tree. Apart from him, the group consists of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

