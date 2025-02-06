Tony Khan allegedly spent hours listening to podcasts of one of AEW's biggest critics while traveling

Tony Khan was one of the main forces behind AEW's formation in 2019. He is currently the Jacksonville-based promotion's head of creative, executive producer, and president.

Since AEW's inception, various names have worked with Tony Khan as in-ring talents and writers. One of them is Ring of Honor legend Jimmy Jacobs. The 40-year-old was reportedly a major backstage figure in the company and had a close professional relationship with Khan. However, he left the promotion in October 2024.

In a recent interview with Mark O'Brien of Bodyslam, Jimmy Jacobs revealed some unexpected details about his time as a backstage personality in the Jacksonville-based company. Jacobs said he and Khan drove for hours to shows, where they had detailed discussions about wrestling and listened to Jim Cornette’s podcasts.

For those unaware, Cornette is one of AEW's biggest critics. However, it seems like Tony Khan still enjoys listening to the veteran talk about pro wrestling with pure passion.

"Tony and I would listen to Jim Cornette’s podcasts during those drives, and it became a thing—sometimes we’d agree, sometimes we’d disagree. But what was most important was the passion behind what Cornette said. It was always about respecting the history of wrestling and understanding what makes the business work," said Jimmy Jacobs. [H/T: Bodyslam]

Jimmy Jacobs on building a relationship based on trust with AEW co-founder Tony Khan

In the abovementioned interview, Jacobs said the car rides he had with Khan proved to be vital to building a relationship with him. He praised the 42-year-old's passion for the business and called him "down-to-earth."

"Tony has a way of making you feel like you’re part of something bigger. He’s passionate, but he’s also very down-to-earth. You can tell he’s not just doing this for the sake of business—he really believes in wrestling and in the people who work with him.” [H/T: Bodyslam]

Jimmy Jacobs predominantly wrestled in a Canadian independent promotion called CWE. He is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion.

