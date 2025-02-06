Tony Khan's big surprise before AEW Dynamite segment ends leaves Kenny Omega shocked

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will join forces with Will Ospreay to take on The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam: Australia. The event will take place later this month at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin's tag team has been a treat to watch for fans. This duo has immense chemistry and makes for must-watch television every time they are in the ring. On this week's Dynamite, Will Ospreay locked horns with Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family. Davis was once Ospreay's close friend and United Empire stablemate.

By siding with Don Callis, Mark Davis has chosen his new team. Ospreay defeated Davis at the end of a grueling battle. Interestingly, after this showdown, Omega entered the ring.

Trending

The Best Bout Machine delivered a passionate promo, and after he was done, fans unexpectedly witnessed some expected pyro for him. This segment, which was probably planned by Tony Khan, was quite eye-pleasing and shocked the former World Champion.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

“That one even shocked me,” Omega said.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Kenny Omega is glad that there are people he can trust in the company

Being Kenny Omega is no bed of roses. He has been betrayed by people he trusted several times, and it is seemingly hard for him to get close to anybody in the AEW locker room. However, over the past few weeks, Will Ospreay has made him believe that not everyone in the promotion is a traitor.

“Mark Davis, man to man, I have no clue what Don Callis has on you, but although it may be scary, help is there. And what I’ve learned is there are people here you can trust," Omega said.

Kenny Omega was sidelined throughout 2024 due to a life-threatening condition called diverticulitis. His first match back in AEW was against Brian Cage last month, which he won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback